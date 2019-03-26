Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL POWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL JOSEPH POWER


1959 - 2019 Notice Condolences
MICHAEL JOSEPH POWER Notice
POWER - MICHAEL JOSEPH On Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Blacktown Hospital. Late of "Greendale", Turill. Dearly beloved son of Patrick and Joyce (both dec). Much loved brother of Loraine, Dianne, Raymond (dec) and Susan. Loved and remembered by his nephews and nieces. Aged 60 years "May he rest in Peace" The relatives and friends of Mr Michael Power are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Thursday, March 28, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Funeral Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices