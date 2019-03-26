|
POWER - MICHAEL JOSEPH On Wednesday 20 March 2019 at Blacktown Hospital. Late of "Greendale", Turill. Dearly beloved son of Patrick and Joyce (both dec). Much loved brother of Loraine, Dianne, Raymond (dec) and Susan. Loved and remembered by his nephews and nieces. Aged 60 years "May he rest in Peace" The relatives and friends of Mr Michael Power are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be celebrated in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Thursday, March 28, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Funeral Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 26, 2019