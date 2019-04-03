Home
DOYLE, Michael John 31st March 2019 at The Canberra Hospital, late of Malua Bay. Dearly loved husband of Antionette, father of Peter, Anthony, Megan, David, Jane (dec) and James. Aged 83 years. Michael's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 12:00pm on Friday the 5th of April 2019. By request, no flowers. In lieu, donations to Heart Foundation. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 3, 2019
