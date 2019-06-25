Home
Matty Hundy "Bonzi" 18th June 2019 Matty was tragically taken from us. Late of Fleming Street Kandos. Much loved father of Taliha, loved son of Matt & Kathy. Adored brother of Rebecca, Anthony, Joseph, Paul, Jade, Hayden (dec), and Maddison. Cherished grandson of Gerard & Bernadette, and Mervyn. Aged 28 years "A gun shearer, a great mate, a big heart, a warm smile" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Service to celebrate the life of Matty. The service will take place at 10:30am on Thursday 27th June 2019 at Rylstone Cemetery, Rylstone. Please meet at the cemetery. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 25, 2019
