Mary McIntyre "May" Late of Wellington formerly of Mudgee Peacefully passed away, 1st May 2019 Aged 87 years Much loved wife of Bill. Loving mother & mother in- law of James (dec), Mary & Neil, Fiona & Bill. Adored grandmother of Kim, Katrina, Megan and Joshua. Cherished great grandmother to Isla, Lewis, Charlotte, Emmett, Gemma and Adalyn "In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered everyday." Relatives & Friends are warmly invited to attend Mary's funeral service to celebrate & give thanks for her life to be held at Riverside Church, Mitchell Hwy Wellington on Tuesday 7th May 2019, commencing at 11.00am followed by interment in the Wellington Lawn Cemetery. H Logue & Sons Funerals Wellington, NSW Phone (02) 6845 1946 Wellingtons most trusted, since 1962 www.hlogueandsons.com.au
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 3, 2019