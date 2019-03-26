|
Marie Theresa THIRTLE (nee: Howe) 20th March 2019. Late of Albion Park Rail and formerly of Rylstone. Much loved wife of John Thirtle and The Late Cyril Anderson. Cherished mother, Nan, Great Nan and Great Great Nan. Aged 90 years "God has you in his keeping We have you forever in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Marie Thirtle, which will take place at 2:00pm on Thursday 28th March 2019 at St Malachy's Catholic Church, Rylstone. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Rylstone Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 26, 2019