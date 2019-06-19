|
|
HOUSTON, Margaret Ann (Marg) 14th June 2019 aged 84 years. Late of Dalmeny. Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec), mother of Wayne, grandmother and great grandmother. Marg's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 21st of June 2019, followed by a private cremation. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019