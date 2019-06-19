Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret HOUSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret HOUSTON

Notice Condolences

Margaret HOUSTON Notice
HOUSTON, Margaret Ann (Marg) 14th June 2019 aged 84 years. Late of Dalmeny. Dearly loved wife of Leslie (dec), mother of Wayne, grandmother and great grandmother. Marg's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 21st of June 2019, followed by a private cremation. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.