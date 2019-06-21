|
FIELD, Lyndon Paul 10.7.1950 - 16.6.2019 Late of Mortimer Street Mudgee. Beloved husband of Sue. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kellie & Clint, Peter, and Emma. Adored Pa of Isabella, Luke, Thomas, Levi and Sallyanne. "Always Remembered" Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Lyndon's life. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Saturday 22nd June 2019 at Mudgee Baptist Church. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Chris O'Brien Life House. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 21, 2019