Lorraine WOODS


1944 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Lorraine WOODS Notice
WOODS, Lorraine Carmel (Nee: McKay) 24th March 2019 at Gulgong MPS, late of Herbert Street Gulgong and formerly of Lue. Beloved wife of Robert and The Late Ray Rayner. Much loved mother and step-mother of Stephen, Denise, Kim, Catherine, Robert, Jenny, John, Marea, Steven, Susan, Jane, their families and extended families. Aged 75 years "Your memory is our greatest treasure to have and to hold in our hearts forever" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service to Celebrate the Life of Lorraine. The service will take place at 11:00am on Monday 1st April 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. After refreshments a private committal service will be held. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Cancer Council and Homeless Children. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 26, 2019
