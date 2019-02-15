HUGHES, Lorraine Dawn 27th January 2019. Much loved Mother of Janelle, Darryl, Bob and Colin. Loving Nan and Great-Nan to their families. Cherished Sister of Fay, Les, Brian, Garry, Robyn, Ted (dec) and Terry (also known as Samuel) (dec.). Aged 70 years "God saw that you were weary He did what he thought best and gently held you in His arms and said come with me and rest" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Lorraine, which will take place at 10:30am on Saturday 23rd February 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. After the service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to The Blind Society & The Epilepsy Association. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary