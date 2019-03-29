|
KURTZ - LILA On Monday 25 March 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Pioneer House Nursing Home, Mudgee and formerly of Denison Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Doug (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Fay, Kevin and Marilyn, Graham and Carol, Valerie and Ian, Debbie and Barry. Loving Nanna and great-Nanna to their families. Aged 94 years "Much loved and sadly missed" The relatives and friends of Mrs Lila Kurtz are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John the Baptist, Anglican Church, Mudgee today Friday, March 29, 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019