|
|
MILLS - LEANNE MARY "LENNY" On Saturday, February 9, 2019. After a long illness, late of Bellevue Road, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of John. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Shane and Jodie, Katrina and John. Loved Nan of Taylor, Kobie, Raina, Millie and Parker. Aged 56 years "Fly High Lenny" The relatives and friends of Mrs Leanne Mills are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll cnr Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee today, Friday, February 15, 2019, commencing at 11.00 am. Following the Service a Private Cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019