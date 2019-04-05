Home
ORGAN, Laurance Paul 'Poppy' - 29th March 2019, late of Coffs Harbour. Much adored husband of Jan. Loved father & father-in-law of Debbie & Nick and Laurel & Warren. Adored poppy of Christopher 'Little Mate', Deanna and Christian. Much loved great-poppy to their children. Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Cherished brother and brother-in-law. Aged 80 Years The Driver Of Steam Train 3801 Has Left The Station Destined For Heaven Relatives and friends are invited to attend Laurance's Funeral Service to be held in the Chapel of Hogbin Drive Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Stadium Drive, Coffs Harbour on Monday 8th April 2019, commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of floral tributes the family would appreciate donations to the Heart Foundation, a collection box will be at the Chapel. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 5, 2019
