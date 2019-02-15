Home
SQUIRE, Kevin David Passed away peacefully at Bodington Aged Care Wentworth Falls on Monday 11th February, 2019. Much loved and missed by family and friends. Rest in Peace A Funeral Service for Kevin will be held on Wednesday 20th February, 2019 at Leura Memorial Gardens & Crematorium (Kitchener Road, Leura) commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers the family have asked for a donation to Dementia Australia (www.dementia.org.au). LEURA MEMORIAL GARDENS FUNERAL SERVICE Leura 4784 3399 Springwood: 4751 8000 Penrith: 1300 130 859
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
