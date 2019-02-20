|
CULLEN, Kevin Phillip 14th February 2019. Aged 70 yrs. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Marion. Loving father and father-in-law of Amanda and Steve. Pa to Lachlan and Danae. Kevin's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Narooma, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 22nd of February 2019, followed by a private cremation. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019