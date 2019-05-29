|
|
DONOHOE, Kerry Ann (née Williams, Sutherland) 2nd November 1958 - 13th May 2019 Late of Karratha, WA, formerly of Batemans Bay. Survived by partner Wayne; Mother Valerie McConnell. Mother, Mother-in-law & Nanny of Julie and Shane, Mollie, Lulu & Violet, Greg and Melissa, Shae, Bailey & Amelia. Stepmother, mother-in-law & Nanny of Shane & Belinda, Abby, Isabella, Flynn & Mila; Jason, Tamara & Jade; Alicia & Brendan, Connor, Alannah & Alexa; Tracey and Travis, Chloe & Riley; Melissa and Chris, Tahlia & Gracie. Sister and sister-in-law of Michael and Leanne; Ray, Carol and Wendy. Aunty to many. Relatives and friends are invited to share a celebration of Kerry's life on Thursday 30th May, 11am at the EagleHawk Hotel, Sutton NSW. Beloved and cherished by all of us who remain. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts, you'll always be there. No flowers by request, donations to the SES will be gratefully accepted on the day.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 29, 2019