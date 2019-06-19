|
FLEMING, Kelvin John (APM) 15th June 2019 Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Cherished father of Julie (dec), John, Patricia (dec) and Carmel (dec). Step father of Christopher & Courtney. Adored poppy of Isla & Marlee. Aged 81 years. Kelvin's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 21st of June 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019