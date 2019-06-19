Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya Funerals
1A 27 Church Street
Moruya, New South Wales 2537
02 4474 3555
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelvin FLEMMING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelvin FLEMMING

Notice Condolences

Kelvin FLEMMING Notice
FLEMING, Kelvin John (APM) 15th June 2019 Dearly loved husband of Jenny. Cherished father of Julie (dec), John, Patricia (dec) and Carmel (dec). Step father of Christopher & Courtney. Adored poppy of Isla & Marlee. Aged 81 years. Kelvin's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 1:00pm on Friday the 21st of June 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.