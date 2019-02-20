|
MARSHALL, Allan Keith 15th February 2019 at Batemans Bay District Hospital, late of Denhams Beach. Dearly loved husband of Joan, father of Joanne, Peter and Bradley. Aged 80 years. Allan's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 10:00am on Friday the 22nd of February 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019