BUSHNELL - KAY MARGARET Died on Wednesday 13 March 2019 at Nepean Hospital. Late of Waterworks Road Mudgee, formerly of the Hawkesbury area. Dearly loved and missed by all her family and friends. Aged 75 years At Kay's request her body has been donated to science. The relatives and friends of Kay Bushnell are invited to attend a Picnic in Lawson Park, Mudgee as a Celebration of her Life on Friday 29 March 2019, commencing at 9.30am. Please bring a picnic blanket or chair and wear bright colours. Morning tea and some seating will be provided. No flowers by request, donations to Warrumbungle Wildlife Shelter can be made at the service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Mar. 22 to Mar. 26, 2019