CLARKE, Kathleen Grace (nee: Lobley) 30th March 2019 at Opal Nursing Home, Mudgee formerly of Lobley Lane, Beryl. Beloved wife of Possum (dec). Much loved mother of Libby (dec) and Peter. Cherished grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunty. Aged 85 years "Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Graveside Funeral Service for The Late Kathleen Clarke, which will take place at 11:30am on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 at Gulgong General Cemetery. Please meet at the cemetery. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Opal Nursing Home. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 2, 2019