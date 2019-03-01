|
|
Fraser, June Late of Lowana Close Mudgee and formerly of 'Y-Worry' Spring Flat. Beloved wife of Ray (dec.). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne & Harry, Joan, Robyn, Keith & Sue, Dawn, Neil, Malcolm & Gail, Wayne & Huriana, Ian & Kylie, Kim and Andrew. Adored Nan, Nanny and Grandma to her many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years "A woman full of wisdom who just wanted everybody to be friends" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate June's life, which will take place at 10:30am on Friday 8th March 2019 at St. John The Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the Service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to the Heart Research Institute. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Mar. 1 to Mar. 5, 2019