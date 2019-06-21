Home
Services
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Jennifer RILEY


1965 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Joyce Jennifer RILEY Notice
RILEY (nee HARTLEY) - JOYCE JENNIFER On Monday 17 June 2019. Peacefully, after a long illness. Dearly beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother of Barry, Christie, Gregory, Natasha. Loving mother-in-law and grandmother to their families. Aged 54 years "The best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be." The relatives and friends of Mrs Joyce Riley are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Monday, June 24, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices