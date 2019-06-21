|
|
RILEY (nee HARTLEY) - JOYCE JENNIFER On Monday 17 June 2019. Peacefully, after a long illness. Dearly beloved wife of Bob. Loved mother of Barry, Christie, Gregory, Natasha. Loving mother-in-law and grandmother to their families. Aged 54 years "The best there was, the best there is and the best there ever will be." The relatives and friends of Mrs Joyce Riley are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Mudgee on Monday, June 24, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 21, 2019