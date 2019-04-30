|
KERR, John William (Bill) 31.3.1944 - 24.4.2019 Late of Mudgee, formerly of "Rawdon' Rylstone. Beloved husband of Jenny. Much loved father & father-in-law of Penny & Matthew, Janie & Hugh, Katrina & James, Rebecca & David. Grandfather of Tom, Charlie & Emma, Lucy & Matilda, Annie, Jack & Katie, Will, Hilary & Angus. Twin brother of Binnie (dec) and Brother-in-law of Leigh Norman. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service to celebrate the Life of Bill on Friday 3rd May 2019 at 12.00noon at St James Anglican Church, Rylstone. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 30, 2019