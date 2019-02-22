|
WILKINSON, JOHN On Friday, February 15, 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Honey Haven, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Joyce (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Carolyn and Ramadan, John and Emily, Trish and Frank & Paul and Pam. Loving Grandad to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Aged 87 years "Loved by all" A private cremation has taken place. A memorial service to be advised. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019