SUTHERLAND - JOHN ROSS "SUTHO" Peacefully on Tuesday, 4 June 2019 at Mudgee District Hospital. Late of Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee. Dearly beloved husband of Laraine. Loved father and father-in-law to Annie & Chris and Adam & Paula. Much loved Grandpa to Reed, Alex and Montanna. Aged 75 years "Off on his next adventure" The relatives and friends of Mr John Sutherland are invited to attend his funeral service to be held in St John the Baptist, Anglican Church Mudgee on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Following the service a private cremation will take place. No flowers by request, donations to Mudgee Hospital Pallative Care Unit may be made at the Service. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 7, 2019
