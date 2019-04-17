|
GELLIBRAND, John Tice Passed away 9th April 2019 at Moruya Hospital, late of North Narooma, formerly of Moruya Heads. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margaret. SADLY MISSED John's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Friday the 26th of April 2019.In lieu of flowers, donations to Legacy would be appreciated and can be made at the chapel on the day. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Apr. 17 to Apr. 26, 2019