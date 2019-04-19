|
McKERCHAR, Joan Ellen (nee Hundy) Passed away 10 April 2019 Aged 95 Originally from Mudgee, Late of West Pymble. Beloved wife of Eric (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Margaret, Anthony and Carvill, Jo and Mark. Cherished grandmother of Ross and Christina, Angus and Sophie, Bridie and Daniel, Elaine and Joe, Stuart and Ashleigh, Michael and Kimberley. Proud great grandmother of Ruby, Maisie, Evie and Winnie. Treasured Aunt to many. "Always in our hearts" Friends and family are invited to attend Joan's Funeral Service to be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Catholic Church, 64 Kendall St, West Pymble on Wednesday 24th April 2019 at 12 noon. Joan will be laid to rest at Windeyer Catholic Cemetery, 1808 Windeyer Road, Windeyer on Friday 26th April 2019 at 2.00pm. GREGORY & CARR Traditional Funeral Directors Gordon 9498 4455
Published in the Mudgee Guardian from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019