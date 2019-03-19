|
EADE 'JENNY' JENNIFER MARY (nee Welch) On Friday 8 March 2019 suddenly at home. Late of 'Valley Farm' Hargraves. Dearly beloved wife of Locky. Loved daughter of Ted & Teresa (dec). Much loved sister of Helen. Aged 68 years "In our hearts she will always stay, loved and remembered everyday" The relatives and friends of Mrs Jenny Eade are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Hargraves Empire Hall on Friday 22 March 2019, , commencing at 10.30am. Please wear bright colours to the funeral. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Hargraves Catholic Cemetery for interment. No flowers by request, donations to Diabetes Australia. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 19, 2019