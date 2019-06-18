|
BLACKMAN, Jennie Louise. 18.7.1975 - 15.6.2019 Late of Short Street, Mudgee. Much loved daughter of Judy & Philip. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Andrew & Mandy, Rod & Belinda. Adored aunty of James, Tim, Madelaine & Chris, Matthew, Georgia, Henry & Poppy. "A Life of Faith and Love" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to celebrate the life of Jennie. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Friday 21st June 2019 at The Mudgee Racecourse, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the Service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Mudgee Crossroads Christian Fellowship. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 18, 2019