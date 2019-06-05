|
|
MURPHY, Jeffrey (Jeff) 31st May 2019. Aged 93 years. Late of Narooma. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (dec), Loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Pam, Craig and Brenda, Garry and Margot, Paul and Margaret, Colin and Annette, Helen and Michael, David, Dianne and Shane, Sharon and Robbie. Pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeff's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00 am on Tuesday the 11th of June 2019. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 5, 2019