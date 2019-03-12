DOOREY, Jean Kathleen (nee: Goldspink) 9th March 2019, late of Davies Road, Kandos. Beloved wife of Kenneth (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pauline & Brad, Kerry & Tony. Cherished Nan of Terri, Joshua, Naomi, Luke, Natalie, Scott, their partners and families. Loved sister of Charles, Maurice, Colin and Lawrence (all dec). Dear friend of Margaret & Eric. Aged 84 years "God has you in his keeping we have you in our hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Jean Doorey, which will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 13th March, 2019 at St Dominic's Catholic Church, Kandos. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Rylstone General Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Royal Far West. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary