ROBERTSON, (Rene) Irene Elizabeth nee PETZKE 25/05/2019 Dearly loved wife of Stewart (dec), cherished mother and mother in law of Di and Bruce, Judy, Steve, Neil and Sue, Tim and Kate. Adored granny to 11, great granny to 1. A loving, giving, strong woman, a passionate teacher and principal, for whom family was all. Peacefully with loving family beside her. Late of Tuross Head and formerly of Morwell. Rene's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Monday the 3rd of June 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Moruya Hospital would be appreciated and can be made at the chapel on the day. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 29, 2019