WRAY, Gwen 15th April 2019 at The Glen Nursing Home, Catalina, late of Wray Street, Batemans Bay. Dearly loved wife of Timothy (dec), Much Loved Mother to Sue and Amanda; beloved grandmother to Charlotte, Selina, Ben, Hannah, Lewis and Jennifer; and great-grandmother to Giles. A local icon and pillar of the Batemans Bay musical community for seventy years, she will be missed by countless friends and admirers. Aged 97 Years. Gwen's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Chapel of Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Broulee, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday the 18th of April 2019. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 17, 2019