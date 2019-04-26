|
ROSER, Boyd Graham 21st April 2019 after a short illness. Late of Cassin Lane Mudgee and formerly of Lalor Park. Loving father and father-in-law of Samantha & Robert Orr, Naomi & Jason Turner. Adored Pop of Kirsty, Nathan, Brenten, Jakson & Darcy. Dearly loved brother of Cheryl. Aged 71 years "Forever in our Hearts" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of Boyd to commence at 11:00am on Friday 26th April 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 26, 2019