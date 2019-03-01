Home
WINDLE, GLORIA MAVIS On Tuesday, 26 February 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home. Dearly beloved wife of Ted (dec). Much loved and missed by all her family. Aged 80 years The relatives and friends of Mrs Gloria Windle are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St Marys Catholic Church, Mudgee on Monday, 4 March, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
