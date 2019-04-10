Home
Snape, Mrs Glen 3rd of April 2019. Late of Tilba. Dearly loved wife of Mick (dec), Much loved mother of Ron & Tralee, Geoffrey (dec) and Kenneth (dec). Loved Nanny to Jean, Glen & Kathryn. Loved Nan Nan to Abbey, Sami, Harry, Riley, Cooper, Tralee, Isabel, Sophie and Wynter. Aged 95 years. Funeral was held at Broulee Crematorium on Tuesday 9th of April 2019. In lieu of Flowers Donations to Ronald McDonald House would be appreciated.. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 10, 2019
