MCKAY, Gladys "Dawn" 20th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor (dec). Loving mother of Paul, Owen and Craig. Grandmother and great grandmother. Dawn's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Narooma Funeral Home Chapel, Narooma, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday the 28th of February 2019, followed by a private cremation. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019