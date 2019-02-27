Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys MCKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys MCKAY

Notice Condolences

Gladys MCKAY Notice
MCKAY, Gladys "Dawn" 20th February 2019. Passed away peacefully at home. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor (dec). Loving mother of Paul, Owen and Craig. Grandmother and great grandmother. Dawn's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Narooma Funeral Home Chapel, Narooma, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Thursday the 28th of February 2019, followed by a private cremation. Narooma Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4476 3888 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.