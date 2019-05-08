|
CURRIE, Lady Geraldine Evelyn 2nd May 2019. Aged 92 years. Late of Banksia Village, Broulee. Dearly loved wife of Neil (dec), loved mother of Deborah, Keith, Bruce and Janet. Adored Grandma and GGma. Geraldine's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Batemans Bay, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday the 15th of May 2019, followed by a private cremation. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 8, 2019