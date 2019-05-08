Home
Services
Batemans Bay & Moruya District Funeral Pty. Ltd.
20 Old Princes Highway
Batemans Bay, New South Wales 2536
02 4472 8886
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine CURRIE

Notice Condolences

Geraldine CURRIE Notice
CURRIE, Lady Geraldine Evelyn 2nd May 2019. Aged 92 years. Late of Banksia Village, Broulee. Dearly loved wife of Neil (dec), loved mother of Deborah, Keith, Bruce and Janet. Adored Grandma and GGma. Geraldine's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Anglican Church of Ascension, Batemans Bay, with a service commencing at 11:00am on Wednesday the 15th of May 2019, followed by a private cremation. Batemans Bay Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4472 8886 A.F.D.A.



logo
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.