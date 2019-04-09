|
MILLER, Frederick James 6th April, 2019. Late of Kandos. Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Trudy (dec) and Ian (dec) & Beth. Adored grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Aged 91 years "Always Remembered" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Frederick Miller, which will take place at 11:00am on Friday 12th April, 2019 at St Laurence's Anglican Church, Kandos. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Rylstone Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 9, 2019