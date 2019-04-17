|
|
WENBAN, Faye Elizabeth 15th April 2019 late of Waincourt, Eurobodalla, NSW. Dearly loved wife of Warren. Much loved mother and mother in law of Steven (dec), Carrie and Paul, Penny and Keith. Greatest Nana to Hayden, Romy, Emily, Inneke and Sophie. Aged 81 years. DEARLY LOVED Faye's relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend her funeral to be held in the Chapel of the Broulee Memorial Gardens Crematorium, with a service commencing at 2:00pm on Tuesday the 23rd of April 2019. Moruya District Funerals Family Owned. Est 1969 Ph 02 4474 3555 A.F.D.A.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 17, 2019