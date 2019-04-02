Home
Eastaugh and Carroll
Corner Horatio & Lawson Streets
Mudgee, New South Wales 2850
(02) 6372 2384
Fay Violet POWER


POWER - FAY VIOLET On Wednesday 27 March 2019. Peacefully, at Pioneer House Nursing Home, Mudgee formerly of Ulan. Dearly beloved wife of Brian (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Malcolm and Joanne, Narelle and Scott. Devoted Nan of Kendall, Ben & Percy, Clancy & Carly and Harrison. Much loved sister of Norma, Colin, Clarrie and also Betty, Thomas and Graham (all dec), sister-in-law and aunt to their families. Aged 77 years "Finally at Peace" The relatives and friends of Mrs Fay Power are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Friday, April 5, 2019, commencing at 2.00 pm. Following the Funeral Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 2, 2019
