ROBBINS, Esma Jane On 18th February 2019, formerly of Margaret Street Kandos. Beloved wife of Alfred (dec.) Much loved mother of Gay and Phillip (dec.). Loved grandma and great-grandma to Natalie, Phillipa and Tyla. Adored aunt, great-aunt and friend. Aged 96 years "I cannot stop the hands of time nor live again the past but I shall love and think of you as long as time shall last" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Esma, which will take place at 10:30am on Wednesday 6th March 2019 at St Laurence's Anglican Church, Kandos. After the service the cortege will proceed to the Rylstone Cemetery for interment. In Esma's memory, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Dementia Australia. By special request, Esma's family have asked you join them in a shade of blue, for it was her favourite hue. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and the F.D.A of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary