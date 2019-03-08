Home
ERIC JACK COLLEY


1941 - 2019 Notice Condolences
COLLEY - ERIC JACK On Sunday 3 March 2019 at Mudgee Hospital. Late of 'Wyoming', Hargraves. Dearly beloved husband of Dawn. Loved father and father-in-law of Keith & Rebecca, Brian & Tiffany, Graham & Maree and Warwick & Melinda. Loving Pa to all his grandchildren. Much loved brother of Geoff (dec) and Betty. Aged 78 years The relatives and friends of Mr Eric Colley are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in St John the Baptist Anglican Church, Mudgee on Tuesday, 12 March, 2019, commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Mudgee General Cemetery for interment. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
