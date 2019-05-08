|
JONES, Emily May Passed away peacefully in Deniliquin on Thursday 2nd May 2019. Aged 96 years Much loved wife of Lloyd Jones (dec). Cherished mother to Laurel, Bruce, Faye, Sue and Stephen. Cherished mother-in-law to John, Sue, Ian, Glen (dec) and Rachel. Adored grandmother to Gary, Adrian, Matthew, Jason, Michael, Karyn, Clare Sandra, Helen, Thomas, Darcy and Claudia. Adored great-grandmother to 13 precious grandchildren. Reunited with Dad. Silent thoughts of time together Hold memories that will last forever Committal Service A committal service for the late Mrs Emily Jones will be held at Narooma General Cemetery on Monday 13th May commencing at 11am.
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on May 8, 2019