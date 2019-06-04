|
RIHS, Ellen Catherine "Rella" 29th May 2019, late of Louee Street, Rylstone formerly of Paddington and Coonabarabran. Mother of Andrew, Grandmother of Alissa. Daughter of Tom and Betty (both dec). Sister of Ginny (dec), Margo (dec), Rose, Susan, Jocelyn, their partners and families. Aged 71 years On to the next renovation project! Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral Service for The Late Ellen Rihs, which will take place at 4:00pm on Friday 7th June 2019 at Macquarie Valley Chapel, Mudgee. At the conclusion of the service a private cremation will take place. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Lung Cancer Foundation Australia. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 4, 2019