BOYD, Dulcie Florence - 15th February 2019 at Bourke Street Health Service, Goulburn. Late of Dalmeny. Dearly loved wife of Robert (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Beverley & John (dec), Graeme & Vicki (both dec) and Mervyn (dec). Loved grandmother and great-grandmother of their respective families. Aged 95 years. Loved & Remembered Always "A Great Mentor" Dulcie's family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Service commencing at 11.00am, Saturday, 2nd March 2019 at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Tilba Street, Narooma. R. J. SIDNEY CRAIG FUNERAL DIRECTORS AFDA (NSW) EST. 1837 298 SLOANE STREET, GOULBURN, NSW 2580 CONTACT: (02) 4821 2122
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
