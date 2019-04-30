Home
LEE - DOROTHY MARY 'DOLLY' On Friday 26 April 2019 at Kanandah Nursing Home. Formerly of Denison Street, Mudgee. Dearly beloved wife of Charles (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ray (dec) & Paula and John & Sue. Much loved Nan of Rebecca & Charles, Rebecca & Matthew. Great grandmother to Georgia. In her 103rd year The relatives and friends of Mrs 'Dolly' Lee are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room at Eastaugh & Carroll, Mudgee on Tuesday 30 April 2019, commencing at 2.00pm. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 30, 2019
