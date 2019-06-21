|
|
PRICE, Donald Frances "Don" 18th June 2019 at Mudgee Hospital. Late of Kanandah Nursing Home, Mudgee and formerly of Dewhurst Drive, Mudgee. Beloved husband of Nola, much loved father and father-in-law of Geoffrey & Moya, Denise & Ricky, Peter & Robyn. Adored Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Aged 87 years "Good times at Burrendong" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend A Service to Celebrate Don's life. The Service will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 26th June 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Mudgee Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made, at the Service, to Kanandah Aged Care. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 21, 2019