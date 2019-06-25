|
CAMPBELL, Desmond Henry Albert "Des" Died peacefully, surrounded by family, after a brave battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Helen, much loved father and father-in-law to Sally & Justin and Ben. Adored Pa of Harry, Tom and Zoe. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Yvonne & Malcolm, Jane & Max , and Nick & Gaye. Awesome uncle to Kylie & David, Jacob & Myles, Jo, Mitch, James, Claire and their families. Aged 70 years Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Des, which will take place at 2:00PM on Thursday 27th June 2019 at St Luke's Anglican Church, Gulgong. After the service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. MACQUARIE VALLEY FUNERALS & MONUMENTS Members of The N.F.D.A. and The F.D.A. of N.S.W. & Monumental Mason's Assoc. of NSW 118 Market Street, Mudgee Telephone: 6372 2331 All Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 25, 2019