GIBBONS, Colin Thomas Col Gibbons "Proud Wiradjuri Man" 30th May 2019 late of Henry Lawson Drive, Bombira (Mudgee). Beloved husband of Ella. Much loved father & step-father of Susan, John, Sharon, Sarah- Jane, Glenn, Steve, Leon, Sharon, their partners and their families. Aged 77 years "Tired and weary you made no fuss, you tried so hard to stay with us. You suffered so much and told so few, you never deserved what you went through" Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the Life of Col. The service will take place at 11:00am on Friday 7th June 2019 at St Luke's Anglican Church Gulgong. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Gulgong Lawn Cemetery for interment. By special request, donations in lieu of floral tributes may be made at the Service, to our local Mudgee 'Can Assist' Group. Published in the Mudgee Guardian on June 4, 2019