Clive Victor SCOBELL


1945 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Clive Victor SCOBELL Notice
SCOBELL - CLIVE VICTOR On Tuesday 16 April 2019 at Dubbo Base Hospital. Late of Inglis Street, Mudgee. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Jodie, Lyndell & Allan, Shane & Janine and Marnie & Tony. Loving Pop to Ricky, Catherine, Jayden, Libby, Jessika and Melodi. Aged 74 years The relatives and friends of Mr Clive Scobell are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in The Lawson Room, Eastaugh & Carroll, cnr Lawson & Horatio Streets, Mudgee on Wednesday, 24 April 2019, commencing at 10.30am. The family have requested smart casual dress be worn. Following the Service a private cremation will take place. EASTAUGH & CARROLL Funeral Directors Since 1895 John Hopkins and Peter Hannigan Cnr. Horatio and Lawson Streets, Mudgee eastaughandcarroll.com.au Ph. 02 6372 2384 - 24 Hours
Published in the Mudgee Guardian on Apr. 23, 2019
